Berle Palmer
Cabot, Arkansas - Berle Palmer, age 87 of Cabot, AR, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Berle was born on September 9th, 1932, in Monroe, Louisiana. Mr. Palmer grew up in Swartz, La., and received his undergraduate and Masters' degrees from Northeast Louisiana University. He moved to Monroe after he married the love of his life, Velma Lea Chapman in 1958. Together they worked at the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home as House Parents for six years, after which they moved to West Monroe, where they lived for over fifty years. Berle and Lea raised two daughters, Rene and LeaAnn. Berle proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a former math teacher at West Monroe High School (1960-1964) and retired as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance Company in 1995. Mr. Palmer loved his church, and was a long-time member and deacon of First Baptist Church of West Monroe, La. Berle enjoyed playing golf and working in his garden. In their later years, Berle and Lea moved to Cabot, AR to be near their youngest daughter and grandchild, Lindsey.
Mr. Palmer is survived by his wife Lea Palmer, daughter Rene' Messina, granddaughter Lindsey Bostick, and son-in-law Terry Bostick (wife Stephanie).
Berle was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Hare and W.E. (Tom) Palmer; sister Merle Bromley; brother W.E. (Bill) Palmer; daughter LeaAnn Bostick; granddaughter Amelia Bostick; and son-in-law John Messina.
A Private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Louisiana Baptist Children's home at https://www.lbch.org/
or a charity of your choice
.
