Monroe - Bernice Owen Hickman, 98, a retired teacher passed away on June 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel on Lamy Lane, Monroe with Dennis Mitchell, John Dobbs and David Burkett officiating. She will be buried beside her husband and son in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. She was born on October 15, 1920.



Mrs. Hickman was a retired Business Education teacher from Neville High School. Prior to coming to Monroe, she taught school in Mer Rouge High School and after retiring from Neville she taught at Ouachita Christian School in Monroe. Her kindness and compassion touched many lives during her forty years of teaching and she continued to enjoy seeing her past students and their accomplishments as she grew older. In her declining years, she enjoyed keeping in touch with the past with her cards and calls. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana Tech University and her Master of Business Education degree from the University of Mississippi.



Mrs. Hickman was a member of the Forsythe Church of Christ; a charter member of the former University Church of Christ; a charter member of the NLU Faculty Women's Club; a charter member and first president of Rho Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa; member of Delta Pi Upsilon and all local and state retired teachers organizations.



She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister, her husband, Roderick Hickman of 58 years, and her son, Douglas Owen Hickman.



She is survived by her devoted son, Ralph Harris Hickman of Seattle, WA, her daughter-in-law, Ann Murphy Hickman of Annapolis, MD, two grandchildren, Douglas of Portland, OR, and Emily of New York City, two great grandchildren Nicolas and Emma, numerous nephews and nieces and their families, and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Hickman of Columbus, MS.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM one hour until service time, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home on Lamy Lane, Monroe.



Any planned memorials may be made to the favorite .



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ronald Hubbard and his excellent staff in the care provided during her illness. They are also grateful for the love and support shown by her friends over the years during the happy times and sad times, and to the caregivers and assistance from Christus St. Joseph's Assisted Living.



