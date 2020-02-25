|
Berry "Denson" Burkhalter, Sr
Monroe - A former resident of Monroe passed away in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 19, 2020. He was a retiree of Monroe City School System having taught at Carroll and Wossman High Schools. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 11:00 am until service at noon; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Paula B. Grant and Jerry J. Burkhalter; grandson, Jovan Grant; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends including Alice Maxwell and William McElroy who were like his siblings.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020