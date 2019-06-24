Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Resources
Bertha Jean Thrash


Monroe - Bertha Jean Everett Thrash, of Hickory, MS, born May 8, 1939, and passed away June 22, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was married to Frank Edward Thrash in 1958, and is survived by her husband Frank, and their children, Keith and his wife Stacy, Valerie and her husband Chris Wilson; her brother, Bud Everett; and grandchildren, Natalie and Andrea Wilson.

Bertha was a member of the First United Methodist of Monroe for 51 years and belonged to the Aldersgate Sunday School Class. She was also a member of D.A. R., (Daughters of the Revolution) and P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization). She loved to sit in her garden with her flowers watching the birds.

Visitation with be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Services will be 2:00 PM June 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Malone officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home on Sterlington Road in Monroe.

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 24, 2019
