Betty Ann Garner
Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Betty Ann Garner, 64, of Swartz, LA, will be10:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Bishop Rushton Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Betty Ann was born in Holly Ridge, LA in 1954. She was one of seven children of Lee Russell Garner and Rose Violet Moss. She was baptized on March 12, 1963, into The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. She passed on August 30, 2019, at Saint Francis Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
She was an amazing and hard-working mother, grandmother, aunt, sibling, and friend. She worked for 25 years for the Ouachita Parish School Board as a custodian at Swartz Upper Elementary. She had recently retired from the job she loved. She also performed cleaning services for numerous businesses and private residences.
She was preceded in death by brother, Keith Russell Garner; father, Lee Russell Garner; mother, Rose Violet Moss; brother-in-law, Lloyd Parker; granddaughter, Nicole Diane Wyrick; sister, Brenda Boykin.
Betty Ann is survived by her daughter, Tonya Renee Moore Wyrick (Jimmy); granddaughter, Lizabeth Renee Wyrick; grandson, Mathew Koda Wynn; sisters, Joan Parker, MaeBell Perry (Dan), Sandy McDaniel (Kim), Alicia Garner, brother-in-law, Bob Boykin, along with many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jody Wyrick, Richard Wynn, Jacob Brady, Jamie Cotton, Steve Becnel and Mike Roach.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Scott Boykin, Josh Boykin, Justin Boykin, Ronnie Wyrick, Cameron Wynn.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, September 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Online registry/condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 6, 2019