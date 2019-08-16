Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apostolic Restoration Church
(2417 Jonesboro Road
West Monroe, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Apostolic Restoration Church
2417 Jonesboro Road
West Monroe, LA
Betty Jones Obituary
Betty Jones

West Monroe - Funeral services for Betty Jones will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Apostolic Restoration Church (2417 Jonesboro Road West Monroe) at 1:00 PM. Rev. Nathan Thornton and Kenny Chilton will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the church.

Betty was born July 1, 1942 in Sondheimer, LA and passed away August 14, 2019 in Monroe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Rosie Williams and brothers, Jesse Williams, Bobby Joe Williams, Travis Williams and Wayne Williams. She was a member of Apostolic Restoration Church. After a 15 year illness, our Mom is now in her new body walking and talking with Jesus.

Betty is survived by her husband, Garland Jones; daughter, Rhonda Brown (Charles) and Donna Jones (Sylvia ); sisters, Frances "Sissy" Seese (Bill), Martha Williams; brother, Guy Williams (Marilyn); grandchildren; Cody Brown (Hope), Kyle Brown (Mara) and Destin Givens ( Johnye); 3 great-grandchildren, Fisher, Ranger and Archer.

Our family would like to thank Lisa Morace for her faithful dedicated service for 15 years. She offered support and compassion to our Mother. Thank you Lisa for all the laughs, encouragement and support to our entire family. Also thank you to Mom's support team, Stephanie Hunt, Hallie Branson, Janice Chilton, Ann Griffen, Audra Fite, Susie Pique, Dr. Charles Morgan and staff.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Aug. 16, 2019
