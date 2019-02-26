|
|
Betty Margaret Roberson Eberts
Monroe - Funeral services for Betty Margaret Roberson Eberts, 76, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Rev. Sebastian Kallarackal officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and a Vigil Wake Service at 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Eberts was born February 5, 1943, in Mare Island, CA, and passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. She was a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School in 1961 and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mrs. Eberts was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who had a great love for her family and her faith. She was a strong faithful servant to the Lord. Everyone that knew her loved her and she never met a stranger.
Mrs. Eberts was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Smead and Phala Pauline Derossett Roberson; and brother, Robert Roberson.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Robert (Bob) Eberts; three children, Tod Eberts and wife Kyla, Debbie Nichols and husband Bobby, and Greg Eberts and wife Allison; one brother, Sammy Roberson (Frances); ten grandchildren, Alex-Anne Duck (Joseph), Isabella Eberts, Jared Nichols, Anna Nichols, Ashley Terral (Hunter), Matthew Eberts, John David Eberts, Evan Venable, Elise Venable, and Garrett Venable; three great-grandchildren, Robert Duck, Hayden Terral and Remy Terral; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Nichols, Jared Nichols, Joseph Duck, Eric Thibodeaux, Matthew Eberts, John David Eberts, Evan Venable, Jason Roberson and Craig Roberson.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 26, 2019