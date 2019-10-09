|
|
Betty Marine Rawls
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Betty Marine Rawls, 89, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Christ Church, in West Monroe, with Rev. Tom Lowe officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mrs. Rawls passed away October 6, 2019 at Savannah Grand.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Arlan Rawls, parents, Johnny and Millie Anding, sister, Leatrice Roye, brothers, Charles and Elvin Anding.
Survivors: her children, Arlene Coley and Wade Rawls; 3 grandchildren, Christy Waldrop (Michael), Carlan Coley (DeeDee), Chase Coley; great grandsons, Cole Owen, Taylor Owen, Jonathan Coley, Asher Coley, and Abram Coley; sister, Margie A. Tippin; brother, Melvin Anding (Marie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, Louisiana
Published in The News Star on Oct. 9, 2019