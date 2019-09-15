|
Betty "Bitsy" McCullough Lord
West Monroe - Funeral services for Betty "Bitsy" McCullough Lord will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Jon Lord, Dr. Gevan Spinney and Dr. Marty Black will be officiating. Interment will follow at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time Monday, September 16, 2019 at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Betty was born March 3, 1928 and passed away September 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeb Stuart Lord, Jr. She was preceded in death by parents, L E and Lou Mildred McCullough; husband of 70 years, Jeb Stuart "Jake" Lord, Jr.; brother, Frederick McCullough; sisters, Jacqueline McCullough Files and Mildred Marie McCullough and a grandson, Matthew Clayton Lord.
Betty is survived by her children, Lyn Lord, Jeb S. Lord, III and wife Becky, Jon Lord and wife Lisa, Gaylord Lord and wife Dianne, and Clayton Lord and wife Lisa; 13 grandchildren: and 24 great-grandchildren.
Family expresses thanks to the staff of Azalea Estates and Louisiana Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, The Gideons International or The Methodist Children's Home, Ruston, Louisiana.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019