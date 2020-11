Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty R. Brown



Services celebrating the life of Betty R. Brown, mother of Lee and Michelle Johnson, all of Sterlington, will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Sterlington at 11:00 am. Betty was born on April 12, 1943, in Van Buren, AR, and died peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Sterlington, LA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store