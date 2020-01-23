|
Betty Ruth Jackson Culp
Sterlington, LA - Funeral Services for Betty Ruth Jackson Culp, age 77, will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe with her nephew, Keith Boseman, officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Betty was born July 30, 1942 in Crossett, AR and passed away on January 22, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Ethel Jackson and her sister Annett Boseman.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband of almost 60 years, Walton Mac "Sonny" Culp; her sister, Sherly Young; sons, Gary Culp and wife Laura, and Larry Culp and wife Tracey; along with her grandchildren, Daniel, Jackson and Lauren Culp all of Monroe.
Betty worked as a beautician for many years in New Orleans and Monroe, before joining her husband at their family business, Northside Automotive. She worked alongside her husband for over 30 years where she developed many friendships with their customers, employees and their families.
In addition to working and raising her family, Betty was also a gifted artist. She painted beautiful pictures and sold many of them from an art gallery on Jackson Square during her years in New Orleans.
Betty cherished her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and could always find humor in their antics. Betty enjoyed showering her family and friends with gifts. She and Sonny often shopped year-round for the perfect Christmas or birthday present for each loved one.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Culp, Jackson Culp, Josh Culp, Jeff Barker, Andy Johnson and Randall Elliott.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. John Bruchhaus, Caring Hands Hospice and the staff at Avalon Place for their kindness and compassionate care of Betty.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or .
