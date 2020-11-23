Betty Steinhilper
Monroe - Betty Jane Steinhilper
Graveside service for Ms. Betty Jane Steinhilper, 91, of Monroe, LA, will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 , at Lynn Cemetery in Archibald, LA . Rev William Smith will be officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Betty Jane Steinhilper was born in Rayville, LA, on April 3, 1929, and entered into rest on November 20, 2020, at Ouachita Healthcare in Monroe, LA, after a sudden illness.
Betty graduated from Rayville High School in 1947. Following graduation, Betty moved to Dallas, TX, where she became a Neiman Marcus fashion model during the 1950s. She appeared in national magazines including Vogue and Cosmopolitan. After her modeling career, she worked in retail sales and retired from Richs department store in Atlanta, GA.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Roberta Steinhilper; brother, Howard Steinhilper; and nephew, George Darren Watson.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Mary S. Watson; nephew, Brian Watson; great nephews, Griffin, and Blake; and great nieces, Courtney and Alexis.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Staff of Ouachita Healthcare.
