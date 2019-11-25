|
Betty Stimac
West Monroe -
Funeral services for Betty Stimac, 82, of West Monroe will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Feazel Chapel, First Baptist Church West Monroe. Dr. Mark Fenn will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until service time at the church. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Betty passed away peacefully on Monday November 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church West Monroe and belonged to Prayer Plus Sunday School Class. She was a member of Cultura Book Club, and played the piano at Ridgecrest Community Care for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking for others and her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Thrower; husband, John L. Stimac; grandson, Landon Slavant; several brothers and sisters.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Tammy Slavant, Lisa Crawford and husband Richard and Janet Hollis and husband Gary; sister, Jo Donald; brothers, J.W. Thrower, Jr. and wife Dorothy and Bob Thrower; grandchildren, Lauren Slavant Belcher (Trey), Dr. Lee Crawford, Tyler Crawford (Erin), Cara Crawford, Claire Hollis Bower, Cody Hollis and Connor Hollis; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Barron Belcher, Lily, Hayes, and Ellie Crawford, Brooks, Lexy, and Ranger Bower.
Pallbearers will be Trey Belcher, Dr. Lee Crawford, Tyler Crawford, Cody Hollis, Connor Hollis and Lance Smithson.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019