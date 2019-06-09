|
Betty Sue Jackson
Monroe - Funeral services for Betty Sue Jackson, 88, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Betty Swanson and Rev. Ben McGehee officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be 5:00PM until 7:00PM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Funeral Home.
Betty was born May 19, 1931, to the union of Ted and Margie Dixon and passed away June 7, 2019.
Betty was married to the love of her life J. W. Jackson for 64 years. She was oldest charter member of Lea Joyner Memorial Methodist Church. Betty was a Florist. She worked at Lloyd's Florist in Freeport, Texas, where she was one of the "Golden Girls". Betty also worked and retired from Westside Florist in West Monroe, LA. She was also a volunteer at North Monroe Hospital.
Betty was preceded in death by husband, J.W. Jackson; grandchildren, Josh Jackson and James "PeeWee" Poe; great-grandchild, Shane Johnson.
Survivors include son, Danny Jackson and wife Cheri; daughters, Sandra Wood and husband Jerry, Barbara Cook and husband Marty; thirteen grandchildren, Tammie Wiggins and husband Jamie, Jerry Wayne Wood and wife Sarah, Scott Cook, and USAF Master Sergeant Matthew Cook and wife Kathy, Jesse Johnson, Glenda DeRoche and husband Michael, Pam Jones and husband Matt, James Burns and wife Tayler, Samantha Burns, Sabrina Vandergrifft and husband Harold, Jeff Jackson and wife Tina; Numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wayne Wood, Dylan Wood, Jess Hollinshead, Jackie Hollinshead, William Deer and Hayden Hutson.
Memorials may be made to Adult Living Trust in honor of grandson: Scott Cook at 258 Ollie Caples Road West Monroe, LA. 71292
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 9, 2019