Beverly Ann Edwards Wall
Monroe - Beverly Ann Edwards Wall went home to be with her Lord and Savior October 13, 2020. She was born inthe summer of 1936 in Water Valley, Mississippi, as the only child of Hubert and Adeline Edwards.
Beverly graduated from Water Valley High School and went on to study at Mississippi College for Women. It was there that she met a young Charles Cooper Wall, a chemical-engineering student at Mississippi State University. They married and settled in Springhill, Louisiana where they raised their
only son, Kenneth Carlisle Wall. Charles' work with International Paper brought them to Bastrop, Louisiana. They would eventually retire in Monroe.
Beverly worked at the local high school, and made a second career styling the women of North Louisiana as representative for Doncaster. Her classic beauty, impeccable style, and unparalleled ability to host and entertain will be forever remembered by those that loved and knew her. Beverly and Charles enjoyed 63 years of marriage, with over 23 years spent traveling the world after Charles' retirement. She enjoyed golf and tennis, serving on a USTA senior tennis team that were named National Champions and featured in Tennis Digest. She was also an avid bridge player. Beverly and Charles made their second home in Starkville, Mississippi where they were loyal members of "Bulldog Nation," taking in as many athletic events as they could. No one ever wore maroon and white quite so well. Beverly had a deep and abiding faith and was utterly devoted to her church, Covenant Presbyterian in Monroe. She is greeted in Heaven by her Almighty God, her parents, and her beloved son, Kenneth. Left to treasure her memory and honor her legacy are her loving husband Charles, two granddaughters, Mallory Wall-Padgett and Dr. Madison Wall-Hayes (Shawn), two great-grandsons, Ethan Carlisle Padgett and Cooper Dean Padgett, her daughter-in-law Mary Jo Bayles (Peter), numerous cousins, and cherished friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are Melvin Ritchie, James Jones, Robert Smith, John Bentley, Shawn Hayes, Scott Phillips, Floyd Stewart, Allison Moody, Peter Bayles, Larry Franklin, Allen Hossley, Noel Guthrie, Alex Rankin, and Wayne Smith.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 15th from 6:00-8:00pm at Cox Funeral Home in Bastrop. A private burial service will be held Friday morning followed by a memorial service at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memoriam may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church.
The service will be broadcast on the church's Facebook page, You Tube channel, and covenantpc.sermon.net
