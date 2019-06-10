Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
507 Foster St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4444
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mulhearn Memorial Park
Monroe, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Rayville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Hatchell Yancey


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Hatchell Yancey Obituary
Beverly Hatchell Yancey

Rayville - Funeral services for Beverly Hatchell Yancey, 87, of Rayville, LA, will be held at 10:30AM Monday, June 10, 2019, at Rayville United Methodist Church with Rev. William McLain officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville, LA. Visitation will be 9:30AM until 10:30AM Monday, June 10, 2019, at the church.

Ms. Yancey was born November 9, 1931, and passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Beverly was a long-time member of Rayville United Methodist Church where she served for many years as a Communion Steward. She was an avid reader and member of Kindred Spirits Book Club. She loved to garden and received certification as a Master Gardener through the LSU Agriculture Center.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, W.L Yancey, Jr.; parents, Regie and Lois Hatchell; and sister, Martha Rigby. Survivors include sons, Langston Yancey and wife Maggie; Read Yancey; daughter Martha Ellen Cox and husband Steve; five grandchildren, Katie Yancey Arabie and husband Matt; Erin Yancey Adkins and husband Paul, Taylor Yancey, Yancey Cox, and Macy Cox; and two great-grandchildren, James and Amelie Arabie.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Calvert, Fred Scott Franklin, Vic Jordan, Gordon Massengale, Owen Rigby and Hollis Venable. Honorary Pallbearer will be Walter Cochran.

The family would like to extend thanks to the many caregivers and medical staff who cared for "Bev" during her illness.

Memorials may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars at: www.heroes.vfw.org, or to Rayville United Methodist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Rayville, LA
Published in The News Star on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now