Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the home of Jennifer Etzel
302 Lakefront Drive
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Smith Allen


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Smith Allen Obituary
Beverly Smith Allen

Monroe - Memorial services for Beverly Smith Allen, 68, of Monroe, formerly of Natchitoches, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Michael Wood officiating. Entombment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the home of Jennifer Etzel, 302 Lakefront Drive, West Monroe.

Mrs. Allen was born September 5, 1950, in Natchitoches, LA, and passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Natchitoches, LA. Mrs. Allen enjoyed genealogy, reading, and cross stitching. She taught first grade for 20 years and she was a caregiver to her mother from 1993 until her death in 2007.

Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her parents, William Andrew and Roberta Helen Butler Smith; and brothers, Charles Donald Smith and William Andrew Smith.

Survivors include her sons, Billy Allen, 1st Lt. Retired John Allen and wife Sakura; daughter, Jennifer Allen Etzel and husband Erik; grandchildren, Annabeth and Alex Etzel; niece, Trina Goulas; nephews, Keith Wayne Smith, Michael Andrew Smith, and William Anthony Smith.

The family would like to express their thanks to the West Monroe Guest House and Ascend Hospice with a special thanks to Charlotte West McNeal with Ascend Hospice.

Memorials may be made to .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now