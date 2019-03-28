|
|
Beverly Smith Allen
Monroe - Memorial services for Beverly Smith Allen, 68, of Monroe, formerly of Natchitoches, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Michael Wood officiating. Entombment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the home of Jennifer Etzel, 302 Lakefront Drive, West Monroe.
Mrs. Allen was born September 5, 1950, in Natchitoches, LA, and passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Natchitoches, LA. Mrs. Allen enjoyed genealogy, reading, and cross stitching. She taught first grade for 20 years and she was a caregiver to her mother from 1993 until her death in 2007.
Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her parents, William Andrew and Roberta Helen Butler Smith; and brothers, Charles Donald Smith and William Andrew Smith.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Allen, 1st Lt. Retired John Allen and wife Sakura; daughter, Jennifer Allen Etzel and husband Erik; grandchildren, Annabeth and Alex Etzel; niece, Trina Goulas; nephews, Keith Wayne Smith, Michael Andrew Smith, and William Anthony Smith.
The family would like to express their thanks to the West Monroe Guest House and Ascend Hospice with a special thanks to Charlotte West McNeal with Ascend Hospice.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The News Star on Mar. 28, 2019