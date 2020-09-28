Billie Himel Ware
Rayville - Graveside services for Billie Himel Ware, 95 of Rayville will be held Wednesday September 30, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Rayville Masonic Cemetery with David Doughty officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.
Billie was born June 22,1925, in Rayville, Louisiana. She was a Louisiana Public Health nurse for thirty years. After she retired from the state, she worked as a home health nurse. Her years of service of service touched the lives of many people throughout northeast Louisiana. After graduating from Northeast La. Jr. College, she began her nursing career as a member of the Cadet Nurse Corp at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
Billie was an avid sports enthusiast. She never missed a football or baseball game of her sons, or of her grand-daughters dancing or cheering.
A longtime member of the Rayville United Methodist Church, she was active in various church activities and civic organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles Dorla Ware; her son, Billy Howard Ware; her parents, Helen Cook Himel and Lawrence H. Himel; brother, Lawrence Himel, Jr.; and sister, Betty Lou May.
She is survived by her loving son Jerry Dee Ware, her daughter-in-law Sara Walters Ware; her two granddaughters, who were the joy of her life, Erin Elizabeth Ware of Shreveport, LA, and Anna Ware Berg (Marcus) of Las Vegas NV; her great-grandchildren, Noah Oliver Ware, Violet Piper Berg, and Beau Asher Berg. Also left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews Mary Helen Blanchard, Barbara Ware Painter, Jim Ware, Larry May, Bobby Himel, Scott Himel and Jimmy Himel.
The family would like to thank Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport and Elera Caring Hospice for their care and support.
Memorials may be made to the Rayville United Methodist Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Rayville, LA