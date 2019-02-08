Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens
Resources
Billie Jean Bennett


1934 - 2019
Billie Jean Bennett Obituary
Billie Jean Bennett

West Monroe - Graveside services for Billie Jean Bennett, 84, of West Monroe will be held at 9:00 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens.

Billie Jean Was born March 26, 1934 and passed away February 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vallie and Nobie Estelle Tharp Bennett; sisters, Mae Bennett Murray, Eve Bennett Hoffman, Christine Bennett Hubbard; brothers, William Preston Bennett, Felix Nolan Bennett, Wayne Howard Bennett; and a niece Patricia Hoffman Buie. She was retired from Lee Edwards Mazda and was the owner of Rainbow Nursery in West Monroe.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 8, 2019
