|
|
Billie Jean Bennett
West Monroe - Graveside services for Billie Jean Bennett, 84, of West Monroe will be held at 9:00 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens.
Billie Jean Was born March 26, 1934 and passed away February 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vallie and Nobie Estelle Tharp Bennett; sisters, Mae Bennett Murray, Eve Bennett Hoffman, Christine Bennett Hubbard; brothers, William Preston Bennett, Felix Nolan Bennett, Wayne Howard Bennett; and a niece Patricia Hoffman Buie. She was retired from Lee Edwards Mazda and was the owner of Rainbow Nursery in West Monroe.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 8, 2019