Billie Jean Smith Neathery
Billie Jean Smith Neathery

Billie Jean Smith Neathery passed peacefully from this world, Wednesday August 12,2020., surrounded by her loving family in her home in Olla, La. Ms. Billie was born to the union of Loyd Sikes and Annie Killingsworth both of Louisiana on Wednesday June 24, 1931. She worked most of her career in the school cafeteria. Her passions included traveling, bowling, sewing, crafting, growing flowers, and cooking, last but not least was her family. She was loved and loved her family very much.

Ms. Billie Jean was survived by her large family including; four daughters, Joyce Windham (Ronald), Wanda Richards, Sandra Bowers (Jimmy), Betty Sigler (Keith), one son Randy Smith (Christy) one sister Lavern Roshto. Five grandchildren; Amy, Jason, Kimberly, Savana, Maelyn. Seven Greatgrandchildren; Colby, Laci, Kassi, Caine, Collin, Kason, and Corvin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first Husband James O. Smith, Husband Reginald Neathery, Brothers; George A. Sikes, Travis G. Sikes, Kenneth Sikes, and sister Shirley Sikes Cook.

Family will receive friends on Saturday August 15, 2020, at 1:00pm, at the First Baptist Church of Olla, where Ms. Billie was a longtime member of, following a funeral service at 2pm, those honored to serve as pallbearers are; Brian Roshto, Chuck Cook, Warren Roshto, Keith Sigler, Sammy Brown, Colby Enterkin, and Randy Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Ronald Windham and Jimmy Bowers. Rev. Johnnie Phillips will officiate, followed by interment at Olla Cemetery, under the direction of Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home of Jena, La.




Published in The News Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
