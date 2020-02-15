|
Billie Laverne Spurlock Ponder
Shreveport - A graveside service honoring the life of Mrs. Billie Laverne Spurlock Ponder of Shreveport, Louisiana, formally of West Monroe, Louisiana, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 515 Everett Street, Ruston, Louisiana. Dr. Darrell E. Dean will be officiating.
Billie was born November 21, 1930, in Downsville, Louisiana to Thomas Ransom and Guthrie Futrell Spurlock and passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Monroe, Louisiana.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles M. and Clara L. Ponder; sister, Inez Spurlock McGee and husband, Harold; brothers, J.R. Spurlock and wife, Minnie Ola and Thad Spurlock and brothers-in-law, Charles and William Ponder.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 67 years, Jack L. Ponder; daughter, Becky Ponder Burt and husband, Brent; grandson, Matthew Burt; sister, Nettie Mae Spurlock Semmes; sisters-in-law, Mildred P. Spurlock and Eloise Ponder and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Honoring Billie as pallbearers will be her nephews.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors, nurses and care givers who provided wonderful care with compassion and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial may be made to the .
Published in The News Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020