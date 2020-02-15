Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
515 Everett Street
Ruston, LA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Ponder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Laverne Spurlock Ponder


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Laverne Spurlock Ponder Obituary
Billie Laverne Spurlock Ponder

Shreveport - A graveside service honoring the life of Mrs. Billie Laverne Spurlock Ponder of Shreveport, Louisiana, formally of West Monroe, Louisiana, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 515 Everett Street, Ruston, Louisiana. Dr. Darrell E. Dean will be officiating.

Billie was born November 21, 1930, in Downsville, Louisiana to Thomas Ransom and Guthrie Futrell Spurlock and passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Monroe, Louisiana.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles M. and Clara L. Ponder; sister, Inez Spurlock McGee and husband, Harold; brothers, J.R. Spurlock and wife, Minnie Ola and Thad Spurlock and brothers-in-law, Charles and William Ponder.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 67 years, Jack L. Ponder; daughter, Becky Ponder Burt and husband, Brent; grandson, Matthew Burt; sister, Nettie Mae Spurlock Semmes; sisters-in-law, Mildred P. Spurlock and Eloise Ponder and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Honoring Billie as pallbearers will be her nephews.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors, nurses and care givers who provided wonderful care with compassion and comfort.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial may be made to the .
Published in The News Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -