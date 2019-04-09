Billy Jack (B.J.) Averitte, Sr.



West Monroe - Funeral services for Billy Jack (B. J.) Averitte, Sr., 83, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Luna Assembly of God with Rev. Joel Brackett, Rev. Otis Lenore, and Rev. Ty Shirey officiating. Interment will follow at Luna Assembly. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until time of service. B.J. was born March 13, 1936 in Calhoun, LA and passed away on April 7, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his son, Billy Jack Averitte, Jr.; grandson, Randy Neal Averitte, Jr.; brothers, Grady Averitte, Shelton Averitte, R.L. Averitte, and Truman Averitte; and sisters, Lurline Griffin and Esteline Walters. B.J. was a veteran of the Army and National Guard and was a member of Christ Church of West Monroe. He was the former owner/operator of Jack's Shell Station and Parking Lot in downtown Monroe, LA and was a retired truck driver for White Rose Linen. B.J. is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Averitte; four children, Rose Lewis and husband Rodney; Randy Averitte, Sr. and wife Debra; Sherry Wheat and husband Edward; and Dawn Wheat and husband Bart; sister Marie Worthy; daughter-in-law Patricia Averitte; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Joey Hodnett, Lance Hodnett, Danny Johnson, Andrew Grekoff, Jason Howze and Scott Williams.