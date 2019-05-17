Billy Ray Causey



West Monroe - Funeral services for Billy Ray Causey, 82, of West Monroe will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at New Life Apostolic Church, West Monroe. Bro. Tommy McMurray will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.



Billy was born October 1, 1936 in Sikes, LA and passed May 15, 2019 in West Monroe. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, his family was his life. Billy was a member of New Life Apostolic Church in West Monroe. He served in the United States Army and was retired from Manville as a machine operator. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marie Causey and a daughter, Tomekia "T.C." Causey.



Billy is survived by his wife, Gwen Causey; sons, Rickey Causey and wife Debbie and Chris Causey and wife Michele; grandsons, Nathan Causey and Logan Causey; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Strobel; numerous friends and family.



Pallbearers will be Ken McMurry, Tim McMurry, Lowell Dycus, Ben Dycus and Ivan Dycus.



Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Causey and Logan Causey.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



West Monroe Published in The News Star on May 17, 2019