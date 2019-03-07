|
B.J. DeFreese
Girard - Funeral services for B.J. DeFreese, 87, of Girard, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Start Baptist Church, Start, LA with Bro. Jeff Thomas and Bro. Jeff Smart officiating. Interment will follow in the Delhi Masonic Cemetery, Delhi, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Mr. B.J. was born December 8, 1931 in Dubach, LA and passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in West Monroe, LA.
Mr. B.J. was a member of the Start Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Tatum DeFreese; parents, Jesse and Mary DeFreese; brothers, James DeFreese, Clayton DeFreese, Reginald DeFreese, Harold DeFreese, and Bobby Joe DeFreese; and sister, Louise Osborn.
Survivors include his sons, Eddie DeFreese and wife, Judy of Ringgold and Jessie DeFreese of Dunn; daughter, Beverly Atkins of Start; grandchildren, Michelle Phares, Cade Atkins, Kimberly Atkins, and Jessica DeFreese; 3-great grandchildren; sister, Sammie Haney; and brother, Bill DeFreese.
Pallbearers are Glenn Smart, Andy Gable, Delbert Crow, Jeremy Crow, Stephan Hagan, and Kyle Crockett. Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class, Pat Patterson, and Employees of Bell South.
Visitation is 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Start Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 7, 2019