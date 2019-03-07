Services
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Start Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Start Baptist Church
Start, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for B.j. DeFreese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B.j. DeFreese


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
B.j. DeFreese Obituary
B.J. DeFreese

Girard - Funeral services for B.J. DeFreese, 87, of Girard, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Start Baptist Church, Start, LA with Bro. Jeff Thomas and Bro. Jeff Smart officiating. Interment will follow in the Delhi Masonic Cemetery, Delhi, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. B.J. was born December 8, 1931 in Dubach, LA and passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in West Monroe, LA.

Mr. B.J. was a member of the Start Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Tatum DeFreese; parents, Jesse and Mary DeFreese; brothers, James DeFreese, Clayton DeFreese, Reginald DeFreese, Harold DeFreese, and Bobby Joe DeFreese; and sister, Louise Osborn.

Survivors include his sons, Eddie DeFreese and wife, Judy of Ringgold and Jessie DeFreese of Dunn; daughter, Beverly Atkins of Start; grandchildren, Michelle Phares, Cade Atkins, Kimberly Atkins, and Jessica DeFreese; 3-great grandchildren; sister, Sammie Haney; and brother, Bill DeFreese.

Pallbearers are Glenn Smart, Andy Gable, Delbert Crow, Jeremy Crow, Stephan Hagan, and Kyle Crockett. Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class, Pat Patterson, and Employees of Bell South.

Visitation is 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Start Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now