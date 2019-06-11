Bob Allen Lenard



West Monroe - Funeral services for Bob Allen Lenard, 88, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel West Monroe. Rev. Jerry Salisbury and Rev. Tim Ervin will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel West Monroe. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery Calhoun, Louisiana.



Bob Allen was born December 10, 1930 in Calhoun and passed away June 9, 2019. He was a member of West Monroe Methodist Protestant Church and was retired from Riverwood, as machine tender on #7 paper machine. Mr. Lenard served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He loved hunting and was a member of the Pine Thicket Hunting Club. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. He had a kind and gentle spirit. His sweet smile was contagious, but more than anything his Godly presence was evident. He is now sitting at the feet of Jesus. Granddad was a very kind and uncommonly hard-working person. Though he constantly kept his head down working to provide, his heart beat for those who he was providing for, like family, friends, and God. As a father and grandfather, his giving spirit became more apparent. Willingly and wordlessly, he would often go beyond what others expected of him to put a smile on another's face. Our granddad was so much more than he ever expressed to us. Words like loyal, strong, kind, and loving barely scrape the surface of who Bob Allen Lenard was, but above all else he was a child and servant of the Kingdom of Heaven. We will forever miss and love our adoring granddad. And now, when any of us who knew him see his signature white shirt and khaki pant combo, we will smile and remember the amazing man that is our Granddad. Mr. Lenard was preceded in death by his parents, D.L. and Gladys Lenard; son, Mark Lenard; brother, Cloyd Lenard; and a sister, Estelle Spillers.



Mr. Lenard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Anne Spillers Lenard; daughters Beverly Redmond and husband Joey, Lanie Blackstock and husband Mahlon; daughter in law, Wendy Kane Lenard; two brothers, Leon Lenard and Evelyn, Floyd Lenard and Linda; sister, Priscilla Nugent; grandchildren, Marcus Lenard and wife Brandy, Jillian Patrick and husband Stanley, Tyler McCurdy and wife Kenzie; Clay, Bailey, and Bodie Blackstock; 5 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Pallbearers will be Marcus Lenard, Tyler McCurdy, Clay Blackstock, Bodie Blackstock, Andy Lenard, David Lenard, Louis Patton, and Allen Spillers.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Grove Church of God, Church Building Fund, 490 Marion Sims Road West Monroe, LA. 71292



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com. Published in The News Star on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary