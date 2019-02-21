Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Bob McGowen
Bob McGowen Obituary
Bob McGowen

Eros - Funeral services for Bob McGowen, 87, of Eros, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church .Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until service time at the church. Rev. Randy Burdeaux will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Bob was born January 23, 1932 in Start, LA and passed away February 19, 2019 in Eros, LA. Bob was a retired educator and coach he taught with Monroe City Schools, Ouachita Parish Schools, L.T.I., Riverfield, Ridgedale and Prairie View. After his retirement he became a realtor and land developer. Some of Bob's pastime was spending time with his family and growing peaches in his orchard. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.B. and Nora McGowen; 2 sisters, Dora Lauranoff and Vivian Coleman; step-mom, Minnie McGowen and 2 step-brothers, Tookie Collom, and James Collom.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose McGowen; sons, Robert McGowen, Jr. and wife Jodie, Rodney McGowen and wife Marjorie; daughter, Tracey Saterfield and husband Robert; sister, Nettie Jean Strickland; 8 grandchildren, Jacob McGowen, Mallory McGowen, Christian Henry, Gabrielle Henry, Nathaniel Saterfield, Landon Saterfield, Diana Barber and David Barber; numeorus nieces and nephews.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 21, 2019
