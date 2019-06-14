Bobbie Hale Sims



Calhoun - Funeral services for Bobbie Hale Sims, 77 , will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday June 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Calhoun. Interment will follow at Mt Zion Cemetery in Calhoun, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.



Bobbie was born March 9, 1942, in Huttig, Arkansas and passed away June 13, 2019 in Calhoun. Bobbie retired from Ouachita Parish School System as a bus driver after 38 years of service. She referred to the children who rode her bus as precious cargo and treated each child as one of her own. Aunt Bobbie to some, "Miss Bobbie", to many. She never forgot a birthday, was always ready with a hug, and lovingly dispensed life lessons, encouragement, and treats at every opportunity. Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Mattie Hale; sister, Beverly Griggs; brother, Earl Barton, and son in law, Dennis Ezell.



Bobbie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Scottie Sims; three daughters Shannon Hancock and husband Alan, Stacy Hathaway and husband Reggie, and Sandy Ezell; two sisters Rosiland Saxon and husband Larry, Nelda Finley and husband D.J.; brother Kent Hale and wife Linda; grandchildren Sagan Ezell and wife Emily, R.J. Hathaway, Avery Hancock, and Riley Hancock; and numerous nieces and nephews.



