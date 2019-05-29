Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Eros - Funeral services for Bobbie Murray, 59, of Eros, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Bro. Neil Wigley and Bro. Ricky Harmon will officiate. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Bobbie was born July 24, 1959 and passed away May 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jonna Foster; father, Bobbie Osborne; mother, Ruby Rice; grandson, Gunner Wayne Foster; brother, Donald Osborne; sister, Linda Osborne.

Bobbie is survived by husband, Robert Murray; father, John Rice; 3 sons, Grady Foster Jr. (Angela), John Lee Foster (Tracy), Jeremy Heath Foster (Candace); 3 daughters, Lisa Jane Murray, Karey Ann Murray, Rhonda Kay Dowdy and (Tony); sisters, Sue Booth and (Terry), Nora Jones, Kim Perez and Elizabeth Hardwick (Alton); brothers, Mike Cromwell, William Osborne (Elizabeth), Burley Osborne (Sandra) and Keith Osborne (Melanie); special grandsons, Heath Foster and Jon David Foster; 13 other grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Donna McFall (Fred) and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Morris, Blaine Powell, Josh McCready, Troy Foster, Bubba Foster, Ronnie Foster and Bobby English.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Published in The News Star on May 29, 2019
