Bobbie Ruth Finley Downs
West Monroe - Funeral services for Bobbie Ruth Finley Downs, 91, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Luna Assembly of God . Rev. Eugene Brown, Rev. Butch Pilcher and Rev. Joel Brackett will officiate. Interment will follow at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Bobbie is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Joyce Foster (Ted), Peggy Dunn (John) and Frances Kaye South; brother, James "Jay" Finley (Frances); sister, Dale Hatten (Courtney); 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Shane Foster, David Dunn, Chris Hill, Patrick Brandon, Phillip Smith and Isaiah Stafford.
Honorary pallbearers will be James "Jay" Finley, Rev. Marvin Downs and Robert Goins.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019