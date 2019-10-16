Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Ruth Finley Downs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Ruth Finley Downs Obituary
Bobbie Ruth Finley Downs

West Monroe - Funeral services for Bobbie Ruth Finley Downs, 91, of West Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Luna Assembly of God . Rev. Eugene Brown, Rev. Butch Pilcher and Rev. Joel Brackett will officiate. Interment will follow at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Bobbie is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Joyce Foster (Ted), Peggy Dunn (John) and Frances Kaye South; brother, James "Jay" Finley (Frances); sister, Dale Hatten (Courtney); 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Shane Foster, David Dunn, Chris Hill, Patrick Brandon, Phillip Smith and Isaiah Stafford.

Honorary pallbearers will be James "Jay" Finley, Rev. Marvin Downs and Robert Goins.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now