Bobby G. Wood



West Monroe, LA - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Bobby G. Wood, 90, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment will be held in the Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.



Mr. Bobby G. Wood was born on November 3, 1929 in Monroe, Louisiana to the late Lois Gammill Wood and James Lawrence Wood. He died peacefully on October 19, 2020 at Rosemont Assisted Living in West Monroe, Louisiana. Bob was a loving and devoted husband and father. He also inspired many youngsters as a dedicated teacher and baseball coach.



In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jackson Wood, and his brothers, George, June, and Billy Wood.



Mr. Wood is survived by his daughter, Rita Savanna and two sons, Mike, and Gary Wood; grandchildren, Scott Savanna, Jennifer Savanna, Jordan Wood, Jacob Wood, and Samantha Piercy; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.



Online Registry/ Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store