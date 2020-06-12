Bobby Gene Foster
West Monroe -
Funeral services for Bobby Gene Foster will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Bro. Scott Bonner will officiate. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Bobby was retired from Safeway Stores and Schwan's Home Delivery. He was a member of Ouachita Baptist Church and had a love of music. Bobby is preceded in death by parents, Sammie Foster and Betty Foster Baird.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Sherry Foster; daughter, Jennifer Chisholm and husband Michael; grandson, Joshua Chisholm; brother, Tommy "Red" Foster and wife Anne; niece, Krystal Foster Ferlicca and husband Kris; great nephew, Wyatt Ferlicca; step-dad, Ronnie Baird; brother-in-law, Harold McMillan and wife Dianne; numerous extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kris Ferlicca, Mark McMillan, Brad McMillan, Lamar Honeycutt, Mike Ferlicca, Danny Chisholm and Robert Finley.
Honorary pallbearer Harold McMillan.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.