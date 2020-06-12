Bobby Gene Foster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Gene Foster

West Monroe -

Funeral services for Bobby Gene Foster will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Bro. Scott Bonner will officiate. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Bobby was retired from Safeway Stores and Schwan's Home Delivery. He was a member of Ouachita Baptist Church and had a love of music. Bobby is preceded in death by parents, Sammie Foster and Betty Foster Baird.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Sherry Foster; daughter, Jennifer Chisholm and husband Michael; grandson, Joshua Chisholm; brother, Tommy "Red" Foster and wife Anne; niece, Krystal Foster Ferlicca and husband Kris; great nephew, Wyatt Ferlicca; step-dad, Ronnie Baird; brother-in-law, Harold McMillan and wife Dianne; numerous extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Kris Ferlicca, Mark McMillan, Brad McMillan, Lamar Honeycutt, Mike Ferlicca, Danny Chisholm and Robert Finley.

Honorary pallbearer Harold McMillan.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved