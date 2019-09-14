Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hasley Cemetery Pavilion
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Wilbanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby J. Wilbanks


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby J. Wilbanks Obituary
Bobby J. Wilbanks

West Monroe - Graveside services for Bobby J. Wilbanks, 88, of West Monroe, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Hasley Cemetery Pavilion in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Mr. Bobby was born September 23, 1930 and passed away on September 10, 2019. He retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. He loved hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Mr. Bobby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rebecca Lowe Wilbanks; three sons, Jimmy Wilbanks (Debbie), Charles Wilbanks (Beverly), and Bobby Wilbanks (Brenda); stepson, Greg D. Hersberger (Diana); eleven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Ouchley; and nephew, Mark Ouchley.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now