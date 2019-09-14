|
|
Bobby J. Wilbanks
West Monroe - Graveside services for Bobby J. Wilbanks, 88, of West Monroe, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Hasley Cemetery Pavilion in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mr. Bobby was born September 23, 1930 and passed away on September 10, 2019. He retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. He loved hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Mr. Bobby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rebecca Lowe Wilbanks; three sons, Jimmy Wilbanks (Debbie), Charles Wilbanks (Beverly), and Bobby Wilbanks (Brenda); stepson, Greg D. Hersberger (Diana); eleven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Ouchley; and nephew, Mark Ouchley.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 14, 2019