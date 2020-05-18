|
Bobby Lane Green
Farmerville - A private celebration of the life and legacy of Bobby Lane Green, a husband, father, grandfather and friend may be viewed at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from Marion Methodist Church, Marion, Louisiana on Jayne's Face Book page. Graveside services for all who wish to attend and visit with the family will be held immediately following the service (approximately 11:30 a.m.) at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3501 Highway 828, Farmerville, LA 71241. Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville.
Bobby was born October 27, 1941, in Monroe, Louisiana, married the love of his life on April 16, 1993, and passed away at his home in Farmerville, Louisiana on May 17, 2020, due to a sudden illness. Bobby was a lifetime member of Marion Methodist Church, served as Sunday school teacher for the Young Adult Class, a member of the Adult Choir, and as Chairman of the Administrative Board of United Methodist. Bobby enjoyed an adventurous life with his bride of 27 years, Jayne Smith-Green.
Bobby was appointed as a member of Marion State Bank Board and as Vice Chairman, presently serving as Chairman of the Marion State Bank Board, accumulatively 50 years.
Bobby has served as President of Central Protection Services for the past 32 years. Beginning a sharp edge over many competitors in the late 80's and early 90's, Bobby was one of the first cellular phone agents in North-LA. Accelerating to one of the largest cellular agents in a 10 year span, the cellular phone industry in North-LA had a phenomenal impact under Mr. Green's agency. Adding the Security Division in 1994, many homes and businesses have been protected from burglary and fire in this area. Bobby was presently serving as Vice-President and Consultant at Central Security, Inc.
Bobby served 17 years on the State Forestry Commission. He was an active member of the Louisiana Forestry Association and served on the Board of the Northeast Louisiana Agra-Business Council. He was past President of the Louisiana Wood Preserves Association, Marion State Bank Board Chairman, served for 18 years on the Town Council of Marion as Alderman and as Mayor-Pro Tem. Other memberships and boards he served on were the Advisory Board for North Central Vo-Tech School in its infancy, and as Chairman of the Louisiana Bi-centennial Commission. For many years, he was an active member of the Marion Masonic Lodge and served as Master and Chairman of the Building Committee. The Marion Lodge merged with the Farmerville Lodge some years ago where Bobby remained active. Bobby was also a proud Shriner and licensed auctioneer, serving on the Louisiana Auctioneer's Licensing Board. Many years as Chairman of this organization, his duties were to test and review applicants for licensing of auctioneers. Dedicated to the growth of commerce and business for Union Parish, Bobby was an active member of the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce serving on numerous committees: Sportman Expo; Annual Banquet Award Dinner; and the Tennessee Walking Horse Show. An avid hunter, Bobby trained and sold English Pointer Bird Dogs. He participated across the country in National Shoot- to -Retrieve Field Trials and has been a long time member of the NSTRA and Quail Unlimited.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Huey Dan and Lillie (Taunton) Green of Marion, Louisiana, a brother, Daniel B. Green, brother-in-law Brooks Jones, father and mother-in-law, James Peyton and Foye Nolan Smith, brother-in-law, Max Graham Smith, sister-in-law, JoAnne Smith. Bobby is survived by his wife, Jayne Smith-Green; two daughters, Cheryl Geoghagan and husband, Ben; Janelle Snellings and husband, George Snellings, IV; sons, Chad Green and wife, Robin; Chad K. Burford and wife, Morgan; three grandsons, Logan Green, Blayne Burford, George (Quinn) Snellings, V; four granddaughters, Sallie Jayne Snellings, Lily Grace Green, Georgia Snellings, Peyton and Parker Burford; sister, Mary Virginia Jones, sister-in-law Gail Green and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, brothers-in-law; J. Bradley Smith and wife, Tammie; Danny A. Smith and wife, Ann; and sister-in-law Roslyn Smith and husband, Stan.
Honorary pallbearers are Marion State Bank Board of Directors and AR-LA NSTRA Bird Dog Association.
Serving as pallbearers are members of Marion State Bank Board of Directors and AR-LA NSTRA Bird Dog Association.
Those that so desire may make memorials to the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 350l Highway 828, Farmerville, LA 71241 or AR-LA NSTRA Bird Dog Association, c/o Robert Franks, 90 Conley Lane, Dewitt, AR 72042.
