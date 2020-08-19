Bobby Lee Murphy, Sr.
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. Bobby Lee Murphy, Sr. will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cypress Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Larry Eubanks and Bro. Chad Ballard officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Our Daddy, Bobby Lee Murphy, Sr., passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on August 17, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born on "Murphy Hill" in West Monroe, La on June 17, 1930, from the union of Jim and Pencie Murphy. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, and wife of 54 years, Charlene Hughes Murphy; son, David Lane Murphy; grandson, Kolton Murphy Minchew; great granddaughter, Joelyn Marie Minchew; and two brothers and four sisters.
Daddy was a lifelong member of Cypress Baptist Church, accepted Jesus Christ as his savior and was baptized in 1943. He served as an Ordained Deacon from July 1957 until death. He graduated from Northeast Louisiana State College and was a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association from 1959 until retirement.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sherry White, Bobby Murphy, Jr. (Debra), Janie Murphy (Susanne), Mickey Murphy (Adonna), Sandy Minchew (Clint), and Kendall Cotita; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Daddy is also survived by his special friend, Tammy Steward.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Shannon Murphy, Adam Murphy, Noah White, Cody Murphy, Kendall Cotita, Klinton Minchew, Gabriel Harris and Kameron Minchew.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Cypress Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Cypress Baptist Church in West Monroe.
Daddy loved to help people - anytime, anywhere. He was a faithful giver to Cypress Baptist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Shriners Hospital for Children
.
Colossians 3:12-17
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA