Bobby Ray Rawls



Fort Worth, TX - July 19, 1936 - September 26, 2020



Bobby passed away peacefully at home in Fort Worth Texas. He was surrounded by his loving family as he went to Heaven. Bobby lived his life for his family and others. A devout Christian, he is walking the streets of Heaven with many family and friends.



Bobby is survived by his amazing Wife of 55 years Ginger, Daughter Julie Fontana, Son Scott Rawls, Grand sons Nicholas Fontana (Hailey), Reed Fontana (Kacie) Jackson Rawls, Finn Rawls and Sawyer Ray Rawls and Great Granddaughter Layla Fontana., siblings Imogene Nola, Patsy Garrett and Richard Rawls (Joyce), numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by parents Luther and Ethel Rawls, in-laws Benton and Clara Moore, siblings H.L Rawls, Billy Rawls, O.C. Rawls, Ruby Dowdy, Mildred Rawls, Maurice "Red" Rawls and Winifred Rawls.



Bobby was born in West Monroe and lived there for 70 years before moving to Texas to be closer to his children. He graduated from West Monroe HS in the first senior class of 1954. He enlisted in the USAF and served in Tampa Florida and Fairbanks Alaska. Upon returning home, he enrolled at Northeast Louisiana State College (ULM) and graduated in 1962 with a BA in Economics. His mentor Professor Tom McCann often invited him to return to his alma mater to speak on labor law. Upon graduation he accepted a position as a Compliance Officer in the Wage and Hour Division of the US Department of Labor. He successfully defended the rights of thousands of working people throughout Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas over an award-winning 30 year career.



He served and volunteered constantly to benefit his country, friends and strangers. He served for many years as the Finance Chairman and Sunday School teacher at Asbury United Methodist Church where he had the honor of burning the mortgage of the church as it was paid. He also served as the President of the Board of the Federal Employees Credit Union in Monroe and was proud to have led the effort to construct a new facility.



Bobby loved God, his family, country, playing sports, Johnny's Pizza, WMHS Rebels, LSU Tigers, ULM Warhawks, New Orleans Saints and was certain that the coaches and players could hear him via the TV. He had a joke and a smile for everyone and loved making people laugh.



In his lifetime Bobby had:



54 Cars, 10 Boats, 7 motorhomes and trailers, 5 Grandsons, 4 houses, 2 Children, 1 Great-Grand daughter and 1 loving wife.



The Family are in the process of determining proper memorial to have given COVID-19









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store