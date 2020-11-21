Bobby Russell
West Monroe - Graveside services for Bobby Richard Russell, 87, of Calhoun, LA will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Rev. Ricky Baker will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM prior to the service at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Bobby was born January 15, 1933 in Monroe, LA and passed away November 20, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie Parker Russell and his parents, John Walker and Jewel Russell. Bobby was a longtime part-owner of Palmyra Hunting Club and the Davis Island Land Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. Bobby was also a past member of the Barak Shriners and The Cadeville Masonic Lodge. Bobby is survived by his daughter, Barbie Russell Smith and her husband, Stan; grandson, Shane Smith; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Tyler and Hunter; great-great grandchildren, Jaxon and Jesse; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital
or to the charity of your choice
