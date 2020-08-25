1/1
Bonnie Mae Taylor
Bonnie Mae Taylor

West Monroe - On Monday, August 24, 2020, Bonnie Mae Taylor of West Monroe, Louisiana, died to this life and joined the church triumphant, forever at home with her Lord and Savior.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of First West Church in West Monroe, Louisiana, where she had been a member since 1962. Visitation with friends and family will be held in the Grand Hallway of First West, beginning one hour before the service.

Bonnie was born on June 16, 1934, in El Paso, Texas to Harmon Lloyd Puryear and Eula Mae Cook Puryear. She married F. Kenneth (Kenny) Taylor on January 23, 1953, in El Dorado, Arkansas, and the two remained happily married for 53 years until the passing of her husband and best friend on March 26, 2006.

Bonnie served her Lord with gladness throughout her life, coming to a saving knowledge of Christ at an early age, serving at church alongside her husband teaching young marrieds, singing in the church choir, working long hours in the church library, missions, and teaching a women's Bible study in the West Monroe jail for over twenty years.

She was a loving and caring mother and is survived by her five children, Dixie Hall of Monroe, Louisiana, Ken Taylor of West Monroe, Louisiana, Jan Hatten of Paullina, Iowa, Kelley Blackburn of Jefferson, Texas, and Lendel Taylor of Rocky Branch, Louisiana, along with twenty grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren, and one sister, Virginia Burson of Springdale, Arkansas.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Eula Mae Puryear, her brother, Marvin Puryear of Scottsdale, Arizona, and her sister, Jody Claytor of Maypearl, Texas.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
