Bonnie Sue Thomas Mercer
Monroe - With sadness the family announces the passing of Bonnie Mercer on August 31, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1936, to Jessie and Edna Thomas.
She was a lady who loved life and never met a stranger. For over 30 years she drove a school bus and loved all her children and they loved her.
Mrs. Bonnie married the love of her life Pat Mercer in 1950, and they had 63 wonderful years together.
Her Lord and Savior was very important to her and she tried to live according to His Word.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Mercer; and daughter, Linda Bermingham. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Massey and husband Taylor; and grandson, Ash Bermingham and wife Donna.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd. Monroe.
Memorials may be made to the Hope Street Ministry.
The family will also celebrate the life of Linda Mercer Bermingham at the same service with her mother, Mrs. Bonnie.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearn funeralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd Monroe, LA