Bonnie Virginia Boyd White



Bonnie Virginia Boyd White, 93, passed away on May 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas.



Bonnie was born in Delhi, Louisiana and graduated from Central High School where she achieved many academic awards. After high school, she went to work for Western Union during World War II. She married and became a homemaker shortly after the war. Later in life, after her children were grown, she became a caretaker for the elderly. She will always be remembered for her kind, friendly, outgoing nature, strong Christian faith, and unwavering love for her family.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Walter White; parents John Baker and Lillian Boyd; son, David White; and son-in-law, Sylvester "Skip" Breard, Jr.



She is survived by her children Danny White (wife Lori) of Monroe and Patricia Breard of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Sarah Coble (husband Todd) and Bonnie Kate Breard; great-granddaughter Danielle Coble; brothers Thomas Boyd and Baker Boyd (wife Jackie) and many beloved nephews and nieces.



Graveside services will be held at a later date at Carter Cemetery in Collinston, Louisiana. The family asks that memorials be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.









