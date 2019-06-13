|
Dr. Brantly Lynch (Brant) Surles, DDS
Monroe - Casual visitation for Dr. Brantly Lynch (Brant) Surles, DDS, 48, of Monroe, will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019, at Parkview Baptist Church Gym, Monroe, LA. Private family graveside services will be held Friday afternoon at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Chares Dupree officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dr. Surles was born June 1, 1971 and passed away June 10, 2019. He graduated with honors from Neville High School and Mississippi State University, where he played college golf. He came back home to Monroe to open his private dental practice serving his patients for over 20 years. Brant loved to fish and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his parents, Dr. Elvis Surles and Joy Surles; son, Grayson Surles; brother, Brad Surles and wife Ashley, and their children, Bradly Ann, Brennan, and Austin Surles.
