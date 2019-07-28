|
|
Brenda H. Newell
Suffolk, VA - Brenda H. Newell, age 56, of Suffolk, VA, formerly of Crossett, AR and West Monroe, LA, passed away on June 16, 2019 at Sentera Obici Hospital.
She was born on October 6, 1962, to her parents, Marie Taylor and Bernard Lovett, Jr., and was a member of First West Church. Brenda enjoyed New Orleans Saints football, road trips, music, and good food. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She always chose to have a positive attitude and share a smile with customers, coworkers, and family no matter how she felt.
Along with her father, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby and Daniel Lovett.
She is survived by her mother, Marie Taylor; her children, Nicholas Hicks (Amanda), Staci Sisson (Leon), and Joshua Goudeau (Stephanie); her grandchildren, Peyton, Samantha, Wesley, Sophia, Alexander, Colin, and Emmett; her siblings, Donald Lovett (Sherri), Johnny Lovett, Lydia Walker (Tony), Gerald Taylor (Michelle), and JayTaylor (Leah).
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home in Crossett, AR with Rev. Woods Watson officiating.
Published in The News Star on July 28, 2019