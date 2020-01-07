|
|
Brenda Spillers Lambert
West Monroe - Funeral services for Brenda Spillers Lambert of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Bro. Randy Burdeaux will officiate. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Brenda was born June 3, 1950 and passed away January 6, 2020. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, R.L. and Earlene Spillers; brother, Robert D. Spillers; and the love of her life of 26 years, Jim Kelly. She was retired from the Law Office Val Solomon. Brenda was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, W. O. Y. S. A., Hill Country Beekeepers and Louisiana Beekeepers Association. Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who loved everyone. She loved her beach trips each year with her sisters. Heaven is rejoicing in receiving a new angel. Her heart was made of gold and loved everyone unconditionally and saw the positive in the darkest days. She will live on in all the lives she touched. She will be missed by many but never forgotten.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Pam Jones (Matt); sisters, Diane Harris (Teddy) and Linda Allbritton (Ronnie); 3 grandchildren, Chaz Lambert, Ashley Elee and (J T) and Elizabeth Jones; 2 great-grands, Cason Elee and Gracie Elee; bonus children, Renee Festervan, Jennifer Reeves, Jimmy Kelly and Paige Kelly; grands, Dalton, Dillon, Gracie, Cole, Emma and Jillian; special friends, Mona Hildabridle, Patsy Spillers, Fay Turner, Leslie Albritton and Lanna Cummings.
Pallbearers will be Brian Harris, Rusty Walters, Jimmy Kelly, Jim Festervan, Jason Elee and Jodi Kelly.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020