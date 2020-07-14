Brian Ross Barfield
Murfreesboro, Tennessee - A Memorial service for Brian Ross Barfield will be held July 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, Louisiana, with visitation from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The service will be officiated by Rev. Brian Coplin, a dear friend of Brian's. Following entombment at the Serenity Gardens Mausoleum, will be a Celebration of Life reception at Calvert Crossing Golf Club at 515 Hodge Watson, Rd in Calhoun, Louisiana.
Brian was born on March 18, 1975 in West Monroe, Louisiana, and left this world peacefully surrounded by his family in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on March 10, 2020. He was a simple man with a great sense of humor. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and being part of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He graduated from West Monroe High School and attended Louisiana Tech University. He loved working computers and spent his entire career in the IT industry, working in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville. As hobbies, Brian collected Coca Cola memorabilia and kept a saltwater aquarium. He was also a loyal lifetime New Orleans Saints fan.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Ross Albert Barfield; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Boutwell; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Barfield.
He is survive4d by his wife, the love of his life, Mary Hollier Barfield; sons, Thomas and Jonathan Barfield; mother, Gloria Boutwell Barfield; sister, Kim Lolley (Tommy); niece, Sarah Drost Vidrine (Austin); and in-laws, Bob Hollier ( Sarah), and Lynn Hollier; sister-in-laws, Aimee Hollier Ashburn, and Lisa Hollier; brother-in-law, Wayne Hollier; niece, Shelby Hollier; aunts, Debbie Milstead (Kenny), and Jeanette Sharbono; uncles, Kenneth Boutwell (Nancy), and Barney Boutwell; and a host of cousins.
Pall bearers will be Darryl Boutwell, and Rene Castine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: The Jason Paul Cameron Foundation, P.O. Box 2474, West Monroe, LA 71294, or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA