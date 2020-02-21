Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Dr. Bruce Thomas Markgraf


1941 - 2020
Jonesboro - Memorial Services for Dr. Bruce Thomas Markgraf, 78, of Jonesboro, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, February 23, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA, with Brother Lonnie Scarbrough officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Sunday.

Dr. Markgraf was born June 1, 1941, in Sheboygan, WI, and passed away February 20, 2020, in Jonesboro, LA. He was a retired Veterinarian. Dr. Markgraf loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman and conservationist. He will be remembered for his boisterous laughter and colorful story telling about life and the many adventures with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Rose Markgraf; and brother, Robert "Bob" Markgraf.

Survivors include his children, Lisa Markgraf Griggs and husband Jerry, Bruce Thomas Markgraf, Jr., Scott Karl Markgraf, and Leigh Markgraf Chism and husband Terry; grandchildren, Stormy Spillers and husband Jerry, Ellise Spears, Jerry "Trey" Griggs, III and wife Stacey, Brianna Kotter and husband Brady, Vanessa Markgraf, David Markgraf, Sydney Kelly, and Jessica Chism; and eleven great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to or to Ducks Unlimited.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
