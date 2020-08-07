Brythel Henry Brantly, "Dr B"
Jackson, MS - Brythel Henry Brantly, "Dr B", passed away in Jackson, MS on August 5, 2020 at age 95. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Nellie S Brantly, and his daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Mark Thompson. Dr. Brantly's daughter, Joan Brantly Morris, preceded him in death in 1998.
Pappa's three grandchildren are Greg Thompson, and wife Sarah of Jackson, MS, Melanie Morris Maynor of Webster Groves, MO and Melissa Morris of New Orleans, LA. He has three great-grandchildren: Lillian Maynor, Grayson Maynor and John Gordon Thompson.
Dr. Brantly was born on May 29, 1925 in Dubberly, LA to Eunice Pair and Penn Leary Brantly. Sergeant Brantly is a decorated US Marine Corp combat veteran and a member of the USMC Force Recon Hall of Fame.
Brantly began his teaching career at Fair Park High School (Shreveport, LA) in 1956 and earned his Doctorate in Educational Administration at Northeast Louisiana University. Already a high school administrator, Dr. Brantly served as Vice President at NLU in Monroe, LA.
After retirement and a move to Zachary, LA to be near his family, Dr. Brantly served on the pastoral staff at First Baptist. His First Baptist friends were a highlight of his almost four decades of ministry. They worked side by side in pastoral care ministries and supported him through many challenges. Dr B was an avid gardener, enjoyed travel, watching sports, and teaching Sunday School. His legacy is one of love of Jesus, his wife and family, church and nation.
A graveside service will be held at Plains Presbyterian Memorial Garden, Zachary, LA on August 10 at 10:00am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please maintain social distancing of six feet and wear a mask at all times.
Pallbearers are James Vicellio, W.C. Shaw, Joe Schillings, Tommy Roberts, Danny Davis, Dan Pipkin, Howard McDaniel and grandson Greg Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Gerald, Dr Charles McDonald, Grayden Ballard, Paul Musselman and great- grandson's Grayson Maynor and John Gordon Thompson.
The family thanks Dr. Reagan Elkins, the staffs of Oakwood Assisted Living, and Compassus Hospice, and special caregiver, Mrs. Letha Johnson for their many kindnesses and care.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, www.lbch.org
or to a mission of your choice.