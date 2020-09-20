Buck Soignier
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Buck Soignier, 92, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the chapel of
Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA with Fr. Frank Coens and Deacon Kenneth Soignier officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery in West Monroe, LA
Mr. Soignier was born on March 15, 1928 and passed away on September 18, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Robertson Soignier. He and mother are together again, enjoying dancing on heavens dance floor.
Buck was a charter member of St. Paschal Catholic Church. He retired from Manville Forest Products after 37 years of service. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his family hunting and fishing
Survivors: two daughters, Angela Maher and husband, Bill, and Beverly St. Vgine and husband, Danny; three sons, David Soignier and wife, Vickie, Bruce Soignier and Greg Soignier and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Melanie Soignier, Cory Maher, Jason Soignier, Ethan Soignier, Ian Soignier, and Caleb Soignier; great grandchildren, Kristen Dowdy, Michael Francis Soignier, Lucy Soignier, David Joe Neathery, Charlee-Kay Soignier; and great great grandchild, Laken McClain.
Pallbearers will be Cory Maher, Ethan Soignier, Ian Soignier, Jason Soignier, Caleb Soignier, and David Joe Neathery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday. Vigil wake service will begin at 6:00 P.M. at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Thank you to the Oaks Nursing Home and staff, Doris Webster, Heather McDowell, for all their love and care that was given to Daddy. Thank you to Ascend Hospice, Charlotte McNeal and Annette Branco.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA