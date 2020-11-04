1/1
Buster Lucas
Buster Lucas

Mr. Buster Lucas, age 88, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born February 28, 1932 in Monroe, Louisiana to Johnny Sid Lucas and Lillie Luton Lucas.

Mr. Lucas was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He worked as a salesman in the wholesale furniture business for over forty years. He was a talented bowler, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Lucas was preceded in death by his father and mother; and his wife of sixty-five years, Patsy Gwyn Lucas.

Mr. Lucas is survived by his sons, Robert Leon Lucas and wife Sylva of Pennsylvania and Rusty Lucas of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, James, Ken and Austin Lucas; and two great-grandchildren, Terrance and Tristen. Also survived by a special caregiver Mary Rowlan.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Instead of flowers please donations to your charity of choice.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The News Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
