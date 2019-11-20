|
|
Bynum "Buddy" Davis
Monroe - A Celebration of life for Mr. Bynum Davis of Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Rowland Road Baptist Church in Monroe, LA with Pastor John Yates officiating.
Buddy was born March 6, 1947 and passed from this life on November 13, 2019 at the age of 72.
He was a dedicated sales professional who spent his career in car sales and was recognized with many accomplishments with Cooper Buick in Monroe and finishing his career with Jim Taylor Chevrolet in Rayville where he retired.
Buddy is preceded in death by his Father, Bynum Davis Sr.; Mother, Jennie Davis; Sister, Rita Davis Profit, and daughter, Stephanie Davis.
Those left to cherish his memories include his Sisters, Shirley Yates and Husband Duke, Vickie Guiterrez and husband Jessie; Daughter, Laura Davis; grandchildren, Patrick Dispenza and wife Lindsey, Lillie Mclain, Ashley Terry and Tyler Terry; Great-Grandchildren, Lexie Dispenza and Jace Terry. Also survived by numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
Griffin Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019