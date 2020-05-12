|
Byron "Bud" Honeycutt
West Monroe - Funeral services for Byron "Bud" Honeycutt Jr. will be under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment will follow at St. Paschals Cemetery.
Byron "Bud" Honeycutt Jr., 63, of West Monroe was born August 27, 1956 in Astoria, Oregon and passed away May 8, 2020 in West Monroe. He was a self-employed carpenter and was a member of Church of Christ in Rayville.
Bud is survived by his wife Linda Creed; daughter Rebecca Jones and husband David; son Lamar Honeycutt and wife Haley; granddaughters Hopie Jones and Harlow Reeves; brother Skip Honeycutt and wife Melissa; mother-in-law Edwina Burrier; 4 step-children; 8 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren; 4 life-long friends Mike and Loretta Lee, P D McVay, Freddie Wayne and many other friends.
The family expresses thanks to caregiver Nikkie with Ascend Hospice and Charlene O'Briant.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020