Reverend Cage "Mack" McLemore
Farmerville - Reverend Cage "Mack" McLemore of Farmerville, La., son of the late Cage McLemore and Ellen Gathright, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 94. For those wishing to pay their respects, visitation will be open to the public from 1:00 p.m.~2:00 p.m. on July 5, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville, La. Due to the risks of COVID-19, burial will follow for immediate family at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery in Simsboro, La. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mack was born on June 1, 1926, at home in Rayville, La. As a young man, he served as a U.S. Army Paratrooper. Mack earned a double degree from L.S.U. in Accounting & Business Administration, and later would go on to earn another degree from Melodyland School of Theology. He worked as an accountant at Tenneco Oil and then became a hospital administrator in Delhi, Rayville & Many, La. from 1966~1978. Mack eventually rose to become President of the Louisiana Hospital Association. However, he gave up his career when he was called into ministry in 1978. He pastored at 18 churches in the Louisiana district over a span of 29 years.
Mack was blessed in marriage to his wife of 54 years, Nell McLemore. Together they raised a family of three children. Mack's greatest happiness came from spending time with his family. He also found joy in tennis, golf & working in the woods.
Preceding Mack in death were his parents, Cage McLemore & Ellen Gathright; his four sisters, Lucille, Cecil, Mildred & Neva; two brothers, Paul & Claude; and son-in-law, Robert Jeffrey Elliott.
Mack is survived by his wife, Wilma Nell McLemore; daughter, Barbara Baertschi & husband, Martin; daughter, Lydia Albritton & husband, Dallas; son, Myles McLemore & wife Debbie. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Colin Nurmi (Josh), Adrian McNally (Xander), Daisy McLemore, Mikey McLemore, Corey Elliott, Austin Murphy, Amber Elliott, David Elliott-Albritton & Gavin Albritton. Mack is survived by three great-grandchildren, Connor Nurmi, Ethan Nurmi & Emma Claire Elliott. He is also survived by nieces, nephews & many other relatives who will miss him immensely.
Online memorials may be left at www.farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
